The family of the late Doreen Jackson-Harper, also known as “Kiaka,” regretfully announces her passing on July 4, 2020.
Doreen attended Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, Wayne Aspinall Junior High School, and Charlotte Amalie High School. She was a member of the CAHS Class of 1978.
She is survived by her husband, Alex Harper; children, Jamil and Jamaree Harper; granddaughter, Peyton; mother, Elfreda Jackson; siblings, Turben Plaskett, Liston Jackson Jr., Ilma Jackson-Pickering, and Editha Jackson; and godmother, Daisy Pickering of Baughers Bay, Tortola.
Survivors also include her aunts, Doreen Jackson-VanPutten, Lorna Jackson, Merilyn Jackson, Amelia Jackson, Esmie Wheatley-Stevens, Ida Wheatley, Valaria Wheatley, Marissa Wheatley; and uncles, Roy D. Jackson and Keith Jackson.
Special cousins include Myron, Carl, and Edward Dalmida, Lorna Lettsome, Judy Bonelli, and Barbara Wheatley.
Childhood friends include Beverly Hill-Pollard, Noreen Harrigan, Linda Lambertis, Venus Henry, and Amalyn Williams, along with other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at the Church of God of Prophecy Family Worship Center at 650 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, Conn. The viewing starts at 9 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Live streaming will be on Facebook at the church’s Facebook address: Family Worship Center COGOP.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.