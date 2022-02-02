Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Doria Hobson on Jan. 14, 2022.
Doria is survived by her sister, Violet (Chris) Wade; brothers, Theodore Hobson (and wife, Daphne), Frederick Hobson (and wife, Beverly), Ira Hobson (and wife, Yvonne), and Kenn Hobson (and wife, Judith); nieces, Ann Marie Holder, Joy Wade-Lennon, Beverly Wade, Leslie Wade, Sharon Wade-Taylor, Junenette Peters, Joyette Gaines, Joanne Arneman, Jeniene Hobson, Hillary Berry, Julie Hobson-Sabino, Lucille Hobson, Avanelle Hobson, Sandra Hobson-Soberanis, Monique Hobson, Farida Hobson and Brittany Johnson; nephews, Ian Wade, Gary Wade, Richard Hobson, Esly Peters, Ethan Peters, Cabral Hobson, Justin Hobson, Rhondi Hobson, Charles Hobson Jr., and Desmond Hobson; and special friends, Edez and Cheryl David, Helen and Jamon Liburd, Elena Lynton, Ruth Solas, Josephine Scotland, Gloria Joseph and Bernice Hall.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Sophina Gumbs and Irene Amorelle Peters; and her brother, Charles Hobson.
Funeral services for Doria Hobson will be held at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church, Donoe Bypass Road, on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the viewing at 9:30 a.m. and the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
