The family of Doris Brin, of Frydenhoj, St. Thomas, regrets to inform the community of her passing on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Salisbury, Md.
She is survived by her five daughters, Averricia Williams, Lael Housen, Javaite Brin, Nicole Brin and Odette Brin, along with their offsprings, as well as many other family members.
Doris Brin’s funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 2. More details will be soon announced. Meanwhile, tributes for Doris Brin can be sent to this email address: Dorishomegoing@gmail.com by the deadline date, which has been extended to Wednesday, June 22.
