The family is sad to announce the passing of Doris Brooks, also known as “Dada,” on Feb. 28, 2023.
She is survived by her children, Desirey, Delma, Deron and Deray Brooks, Delita Brooks-Venzen, and Angelique Chalwell; son-in-law, Alonzo Venzen; sisters, Clarice Gumbs and Delores Hodge; nephews, Vernon, Vincent, Vance and Vancito Gumbs Jr., Bennett, Delano, and Gary Hodge; nieces, Vaniqua Gumbs-Smith and Tammy Hodge-Subdham; grandchildren, Vaniqua and Sheeniqua Venzen, Amber Clark, D’Lique Mauvais, and Eshante Vigo; special friends, Marvis “Queenie” Wilson and Eudaly “Willo” Williams; great- grandchild, VaNiecia Dunlop; adopted children, James Rhymer Jr., Janice Rogers-Coumarbatch, Harriet Monsanto, Julian “Papo” Amoros, Condon John, Yvonne Christopher, Amandla Williams, Valdez Shelford, Shanika Charles, and Tanya Industrious; and others to include Lambertis, Phillips, Schulterbrandt, Shackleton and Marsh families.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
The family has requested everyone attending to wear shades of blue or orange.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
