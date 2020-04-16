Doris D. Hodge, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to an extended family, passed away in North Bergen, N.J., on April 10. She was 77 years old.
Doris, daughter of Dolores Murphy-Ayala and Axel Dyer, was born on Jan. 19, 1943. She was a lifelong St. Thomian devoted to Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church and spending time with family and friends. In her spare time, travel and cruising the Caribbean with her late husband, O. Antonio Hodge, was a welcome break that give her so much joy.
The last few years she spent stateside with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Vernette Mboya and Keri-Lee Gottlieb; her sons, Roy Allen Gottlieb and Kevron-Lee Gottlieb; son-in-law, James Mboya; daughter-in-law, Adrienne Gottlieb; grandchildren, Justin Mboya, Matthew Mboya, Kirsten Gottlieb and Allen Gottlieb; her brother and sister-in-law, Fernando Dyer and Antoinette Dyer; and her closest cousin, Robert Burke; as well as her stepchildren, Evelina C. Hodge, Deborah A. Hodge-Prentice, O. Antonio Hodge Jr., Gerald P. Hodge and Barbara A. Hodge.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
