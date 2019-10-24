Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Doris Davis, also known as Mrs. Dolly. She passed Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 98 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Davis, and her son, Lionel Davis Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Liston Davis, Alrick Davis; and stepson, Olasi Davis. She is also survived by her daughters, Alicia Davis Bell, Patricia Davis Hadley; adopted daughters, Ruth Van Holten and Mavis Turnbull Richards; and numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and close friends.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing is Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Turnbull Funeral Home from 7 to 9 a.m.
The funeral services will follow at All Saints Cathedral at 10 a.m., and the burial will be in Western Cemetery No. 1.
Tributes can be send to Turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
