We regret to announce the passing of Doris E. Warner, who died Aug. 21, 2019.
The viewing will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church with services to follow right after at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Western Cemetery No. 2.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey “Skoy” Warner, Japheth Warner; daughters, Joelle Warner-Petersen, Dr. Jona E. Warner, Joann Warner, Jillian Warner; grandsons, Re’Kheem Francis, Vaughn James II, Santino Warner; granddaughters, Re’KivahFrancis-Ludvig, Re’Kisha Francis, Skoyia, Serah, Anisha, Taisha, Shakia De’Janique, Jahlyia, Mercy Warner, and Sha’Koyia Warner-Williams; great-grandsons, Kiante’ Estrill, Khamani Francis, Menyelek Nesbitt, Kielum Williams, and Kah’leem Williams; great-granddaughters, Kiajah Estrill, Jahnaya Ludvig, Shaye Williams, Hur’monii Miller, Ze’yah Francis, ReNyah Ludvig, Minaya Fall, and Lunar Warner; son-in-law, Evan Petersen; brothers-in-law, Ronald and Edwin Warner, Clement, Jessel, and Dennis Matthew, James, Williams, Lloyd Roberts, Leando (Catcho) Gabriel, Bernard James, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Lillian Williams, Maysia Roberts,Ellerney Gabriel, Juliet James, Stephanie Warner, Elise Caiby-Warner, Persha Warner, Ecilene, Valerie, and Vernetha Matthew; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention; and special friends, Verna Gomez, Doris Archibald, Augusta Daniel, Laurel Payne, Alvona Gabriel, Anna Williams, Francilla Williams, Jasmine Grey.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
