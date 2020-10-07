We announce the passing Doris Harrigan Faulkner, who died Sept. 20, 2020, at the age of 85.
Left to mourn are her husband, Juneau Faulkner Sr.; sons, Juneau Faulkner Jr. and Kade Faulkner; daughters, Laurette Rhymer-Williams, Faye Faulkner-Richardson, and Debra Faulkner; granddaughters, Larease Trotman, Ebony Freeman, Lael Jones, Soyika Richardson, and Jenae Richardson; grandsons, Jomo Richardson, Kailan Faulkner, and Juneau Faulkner III; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Isaiah Trotman, Sanaa Pong’non, Antonio, Elani, Ebbianna and Antonie Freeman, Kelise Mentore, Asaan and Sage Jones; sister, Esme Harrigan Chinnery; nieces, Enola Foy, Dr. Elise Warner, Erica Yearwood, Esonia Orozco, Patrice Chinnery, Shirlyn Boynes, Lavonne Clark, Julene Clark, Delois Abraham, Denise Abraham, Donna King, Dawn Freeman, Debra Banini; nephews, Dale Abraham, Glen Chinnery, Erwyn Clarke, Kent Clarke, James Harrigan, Jerry Harrigan, Joel Harrigan, Elroy Harrigan, Kevin Harrigan, Derrick Herbert, Dion Herbert and Daryl Herbert; son-in-law, Leroy Richardson; daughter-in-law, Myrna Faulkner; granddaughter-in-law, Janelle Villanueva Faulkner; grandsons-in-law, Elwin Elton Trotman and Alex Jones; step-grandsons, Moterlasa (Ray) Paul, Lafeetat (Frank) Paul, and Leroy Robinson.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Thomas Assembly of God Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are Entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.