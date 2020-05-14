We the family, regrets to announce the passing of our dearly beloved Doris Lewis on April 29, 2020, at the age of 69 in Macon, Ga.
The first viewing is from 12 to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing is at 9 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Mt. Zion Church of God with the services immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lewis; sons, Glenkeith Phillip Sr., Alvah Phillip Sr., Wayne Lewis Sr.; daughters, Dornette Baptiste, Masikia Lewis and Sherlikia Lewis; grandchildren, India Phillip-Bryant, Glenkeith Phillip Jr., Alvah Phillip Jr., Asante Phillip, Wayne Lewis Jr., Camille Lewis, Michel’le Baptiste, Ayana Baptiste, Teiji Francis and Taraji Francis; great-grandson, Malcolm Bryant; brothers, Ebenezer Gurley, Charles Gurley, Edwin Phillip; sisters, Pauline Watson, Wilhelmina Herbert, Erna Mills, Margaret Browne and many nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends too numerous to mention.
Persons wishing to send tributes for the booklet should do so by Monday, May 18. Please send tributes to dorislewistributes@gmail.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services.
