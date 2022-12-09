It is with great sadness that the family of Doris P. Comissiong announces her passing on Nov. 28, 2022, at the age of 103.
Doris was born on July 8, 1919, to Leslie and Maud Proudfoot. She attended Ms. Stevenson’s Elementary School and eventually the Charlotte Amalie High School from which she graduated in 1937. She later received an associate degree from the Catholic University in Puerto Rico in 1963.
On Dec. 1, 1938, Doris married Albert Comissiong. Together, Doris and Albert had five children: Maxine Fuentes, Joel Comissiong, Brenda Boschulte, Kathleen Richards and Sidney Comissiong, who were all raised on St. Thomas.
Doris worked at the VI Cooperative, an establishment that sold native handicrafts. She later worked for the Virgin Islands Government in both the Department of Finance and the Government Employees’ Retirement System. After retirement in the early 1970s, Doris and Albert traveled extensively, visiting the seven continents.
Doris had a long history with the St. Thomas Reformed Church (formerly known as the Reformed Dutch Church) and was an active member of the church choir.
She is survived by her children: Maxine Fuentes, Joel Comissiong (Dawn), Brenda Boschulte (James, Sr), Kathleen Richards (Enrique), Sidney Comissiong (Ruth), her grandchildren: Lisa Fuentes (Lucrecia), Carlos Fuentes, Jr., Jay Comissiong, James Boschulte, Jr. (Chanel), Jeffrey Boschulte (DeNita), Jerome Boschulte (Shanique), Chantal Figueroa (Ivan), Tess Richards Flowers (Adam), Tina Comissiong, Valerie Peterkin (Yuri), Danielle Comissiong Ozarski (Scott), Sydney Comissiong Richardson (Kyle) and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law Gilbert Comissiong.
Other family and friends include the Bornn, Corneiro, deLagarde, Grigg, Hector, Lindqvist, Lockhart, Nicholson, Reese, Richards, Sibilly, Watson, and Wheatley families.
The family wishes to thank Maria Bueno, Monica Charles Dore, Valerie Harris, Patsy King and the staff at Continuum Care VI for the kind and loving care given to Doris.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Thomas Reformed Church, located at the corner of Nye & Crystal Gades, St Thomas, Virgin Islands. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Homes for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. To share a special memory visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.