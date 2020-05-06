The family of Doris S. Hanley, affectionately known as “Muchu,” is saddened to advise relatives and friends of her peaceful transition while in her home in St. Thomas, USVI, on April 20, 2020, at the graceful age of 93.
Doris S. Hanley was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Urania Hanley; her daughter, Janice Hanley; her brothers, Edmund, Charles, and James Hanley; sisters, Louvina Hanley-Thomas, Edith Hanley-Jeffers; aunts, Tamar Stanley, Janie Hanley, Annie James, Eurania Huggins, Frederica Archibald; and uncles, Benjamin Hanley, Samuel Herbert.
She is survived by her sons, Kenrick Clarke, Ashton (Keith) Hanley; daughters, Hearther Lenore Hanley, Sonia Norford-Ferris, Patricia Alcendor; grandchildren, Takiya, Bryan, and Erik Hanley, Shaniece Charlemagne, Shakaja Mercer, Juwan and Jayla Ferris, Trenton Benjamin, Teniesha Alcendor; great-grandchildren, Tayvon Hickman, Serenity Hanley, Rylan Hanley, Jasiah Ferris, Sanyi Charlemagne Henley; sister, Calmeta Challenger; brother, Spencer Hanley; daughters-in-law, Jackie Clarke, Connie Hanley; son-in-law, Eugene Alcendor; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Hanley; nieces, Dulcina (Dolly) Thompson, Joan O’Brien, Joy Hanley, Dawn Thomas, Shirley Jeffers, Leisa Bussue, Dahlia Prentice, Nicola Matthews and their families; nephews, Elton Hanley, Kipling Hanley, Michael (Walla) Hanley, Jensen Thomas, Desmond Thomas, Ivor Jeffers, Charles Hanley, Terry Bussue, Terrence Bussue, Sylvester Bussue, Spencer Hanley and their families; cousins, Sylvia James, Leonnard Brown, Ivan Hanley, Ruby Hanley, Lynette Hanley, Josephine Deane, Ernestine Bussue, Rupert Huggins, Eltruda Archibald, Ruth French, Relia Chapman, Louvina Scarborough, Adolphus Herbert, James Herbert, and their families; the descendants of Florence Nesbitt, Eileen Walwyn, Marian Coker, Geraldine Michael, Victor Stanley, Albert Stanley, Ethel Herbert, David Stanley, George James, Wilmoth James, Anderson Hanley, Millicent James, Abraham James, Josephine James; special friends, Ivy A. Monsanto, Desiree Williams; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ms. Hanley’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19 and public health mandates, viewing and services for the late Doris Hanley will be for family only.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.