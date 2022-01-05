It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend, Dorothy Forbes.
She passed away in New York on Dec. 30, 2021.
She is survived by five children, Lena R. Faulkner-Todman, Lois M. Forbes-Walters, Gerda Forbes, Gretta Forbes and Beverly T. Forbes-Alleyne; sons-in-law, Clarence Todman, Austin A. Walters and Slater Alleyne; sisters, Beryl Forbes-Amaro, Candida Forbes and Elvina Forbes-Blyden; brothers, Rufred Forbes, Raymond Forbes Sr, and Kyron W. Forbes; special friend, Lesie Ada Evans-Joseph; sisters-in-law, Florina Forbes, Ilean Forbes and Clothilde Forbes; grandchildren, Neil E. Faulkner-M.D., Dr. Monique M. Faulkner, Rhea S. Faulkner, Kareem S. Todman, Randy Francis, Radisha Francis, Trecia Starks, Justin Parsons Jr., Clement Donovan Jr. and Tiffany Donovan.
She also leaves behind to mourn her passing great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
