Dorothy Harris Joseph, who was born on Nov. 23, 1936, in Codrington Village, Barbuda, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Miami, Fla.
Dorothy is survived by her three daughters and one son: Jacqueline Abraham-Marie (Isaiah), DawnMarie Carr, Weston Fla., Vera Peters, Bowie, Md., Miami Fla., and Okeife Harris (Lisa), Queens, N.Y.; and three sisters and two brothers, Miriam Harris, Loretta James (Percy), Princess Parker, Oakland Harris and Frederick Harris.
She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, many, many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
Services are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
