Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Dorothy Sewer, better known as “The Fox,” who passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Thomas.
Dorothy Sewer is survived by her sons, James A. Ludvig and John A. Ludvig; daughters, Janeice L. Isles and Julie Sewer; grandchildren, Kefer Smith, Jahmil, Jahma, Jahniya, and Jah Bless I Ludvig, Ashley Freeman, Jah Keep I Ludvig, Julie Ludvig, Ashton Vern Freeman, Jahi, Jahson and James Ludvig Jr., Oriel Isles Jr., Orena Isles, TaQur, Tekehay, Tiru, Tenkarra, Tareek and Tamanna Ludvig; 30 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Dorothy “The Fox” Sewer on Saturday, March 27, at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.