It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dougal D. Niles. Born Dec 13, 1934, he passed peacefully in his home on Jan 23, 2022, at the age of 87.
The son of Arthur B. Niles and Wilhelmina Brathwaite Niles, he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Felicia Niles. He is also survived by children, Richard Niles, Denise Fernandes, Sandra Niles, Michael Niles, Dale Niles, their spouses, partners and extended families. He is further survived by siblings, Enid Blyden, Navarro Niles, Gertrude Swan, their spouses and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Niles was a caring and vested member of his community. A proud member of Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1952, he was a business owner who focused on providing exemplary service to his clients.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. May he rest in peace. The family is respecting his wishes for a private service. The viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, with the service at 11 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
