Douglas A. Clarke, a.k.a “Dougie,” of Estate LaValee transitioned into eternal life on October 18, 2020.
He is survived by his Son: Kenya Henry; Daughter: Aquanette Clarke-Gumbs; Grandchildren: Kimali, Sr., Tyreek, Kyendah, Kenaiyah, Kenya, Jr., Keonde and Kaleigha Henry, Mekhi Brown, Anjahnette and Amour Gumbs, and Ja’Quan John; Great Grandson: Kimali Henry, Jr.; Brothers: Camille, Oneal and Lawrence Clarke, Sr.; Sisters: Delores Brathwaite and Kathleen Smith-Maccow; Uncle: Hubert Acoy, Jr.; Aunts: Iris Canton, Eleanor Acoy, Eunce Acoy, Sylvia Cornelius, Ada Acoy, Dorothy Acoy; Son In Law: Anthony Gumbs; Daughter In Law: Christina Henry; Nephews: Lawrence Clarke, Jr., Milton Clarke, Jr., Oneal Clarke, Jr., Brian Clarke, Roy Clarke, Paul Clarke, Elroy Clarke, David Clarke, Anthony Clarke, Roger Clarke, and Melbourne Clarke; Nieces: Pamela Clarke-Finley, Naomi Clarke-Thomas, Lorelie Clarke, Judith Clarke, Juanita Clarke, Catalina Clarke, Anna Clarke, Sherry Clarke, and Colette Clarke-Grant; Special friends: Annette L. Henry, George Lawrence, Chris Webster, Luis A. Jackson, Bill Bass, Gilbert Hendricks, Elroy Harrison, Adolphus Nelson (Buddy), Larry Williams, Edmund Walters, Mervyn Constantine, Ms. Connie; Other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, at James Memorial Funeral Chapel. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that attendees wear a face mask and adhere to the social distancing requirements.
