On Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Lind Walter Chinnery, an exceptional leader and steadfast community servant, transitioned to eternal paradise in the presence of YaHUah.
Dr. Chinnery was born on St. Thomas on Feb. 18, 1956, to the late Walter Ecedro Chinnery of Jost Van Dyke and Ina Hill Chinnery of St. Thomas. He was the youngest of five children and maintained his dual citizenship in both the United States and the British Virgin Islands.
Dr. Chinnery was skilled and precocious. He attended Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas and graduated at the tender age of 16. He loved music and was an avid and gifted saxophonist. In high school, he was the lead singer in a singing group called, “Undecided.” Dr. Chinnery planned to major music after graduation and thus, applied to the Ivy League Princeton University, and was accepted. Despite his acceptance, he was encouraged to attend Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., and pursue medicine alongside his sister, Lynette, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Medicine, having attended from 1973 to 1977.
In the years of 1978 to 1982, he attended Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn., where he earned his medical degree in Internal Medicine, and became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc., Kappa Chapter.
Dr. Chinnery completed his residency at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., in the Georgetown Straight Internal Medicine program from 1982 to 1985. After completing his residency, Dr. Chinnery became licensed in Maryland and Washington, D.C., in 1984, and North Carolina in 1985. He then worked in New Bern, N.C., in a private practice from 1985 to 1986. Following his service in North Carolina, he relocated to the Hampton Roads community in 1987 when he became a contract physician for Health America Staff Model HMO in Hampton, Va. In the years of 1988 to 1991, he joined the late William Franklin, M.D., and Melvin Green, M.D., to be a servant of the community in a general partnership practice in Family Medicine located on Wine Street in Hampton, Va. During this time, he participated in group practice and was a contract physician with Langley AFB Clinic, and F&G Limited in Newport News, Va. Following these professional endeavors, Dr. Lind W. Chinnery, M.D. decided to return to the educational armamentarium at the “Home by the Sea,” Hampton University, to pursue an MBA from 1996 to 1998.
As he pursued this additional degree, he worked in the School of Nursing as an adjunct professor where he thoroughly enjoyed mentoring and teaching Pathophysiology. As understood by many, Dr. Chinnery was eager for knowledge and greatly enjoyed sharing his knowledge, wisdom, light and gift of medicine with those around him.
Moreover, concerning his other professional endeavors, he worked as both a correctional medical officer for the Hampton City Jail Medical Clinic, and as an advisor for the Capo Detoxification Center in Newport News, Va. Alongside these occupations, he was board certified in internal medicine, forensics, as well as bariatric medicine (the study of obesity).
From 1991 to 2008, he was blessed to open the doors to his own and first private practice, Tidewater Internal Medicine Associates. A practice where he finally had earned the opportunity to roll up his sleeves and humbly and compassionately serve his patients in a practice deemed as his own. During this practice, he partnered with his friend and colleague, Dr. Thaddeus Sutton, M.D. In this partnership, their practice had become one that the community felt they could seek genuine and consistent medical care.
During this time, he met his wife of 22 years, Debra Chinnery, EdD, APNP, BC. Following their union, she joined him in the private practice of Internal Medicine as a Nurse Practitioner. In this partnership, the couple established Hampton Roads Healthcare Solutions, a nonprofit organization that focused on health disparities in the African American community. In Preparation for YaHUah’s ultimate plan, he worked at Riverside Internal Medicine, Patient First, and Fort Norfolk Plaza from 2008 to 2013. And finally, in July of 2013, the couple established and served the community through Divine Health Care, LLC located at 2100 Executive Drive, Suite B., Hampton, Va. Through all of his dedication and perseverance, Dr. Chinnery had earned, and been blessed to work as the CEO and president of his own private practice to date.
As a result of this holy matrimony, Drs. Lind and Debra Chinnery are the proud parents of five loving children, Dwain, Denisha, Ahmad, Akrin and Kourtney. The couple are long-time members of Grove Baptist Church for Lind knew and lived the word. Lind had read the Bible in its entirety at least twice, and consistently learned and hid new scriptures in his heart daily. He was also a member of the Barber Shop Mentoring Program that ministered to the youth while receiving their haircuts. In his attempt to seek God’s heart, he listened to the audio version of the Old and New Testament on his iPod as he exercised, cleaned the pool, worked or just relaxed in front of the television. Everyone knows Lind was a true movie buff and sports lover. He was exceptionally knowledgeable. As many of his peers and patients can tell you, he could discuss a plethora of topics from A to Z. He could discuss topics from soul and jazz artists to the latest Lakers game.
Furthermore, he was an extraordinary swimmer, and the white sand and clear waters of his home, the Virgin Islands, had always been his sanctuary. He and his family enjoyed vacationing in the Virgin Islands and spending time with his aunts and uncle on Jost Van Dyke.
Father, husband, community servant, and friend, Dr. Lind Chinnery, M.D., was preceded in death by his lovely parents, Walter and Ina Chinnery; his kind-hearted and sweet sister, Lona; and his big brother that he cherished and admired so dearly, Larry Paul. Subsequently, Lind Chinnery’s teachings, words of wisdom and love, live on in the hearts and memories of daughters Denisha and Kourtney, and sons, Dwain, Ahmad, and Akrin; as well as his five grandchildren, Morgan, Taylor, Dwain, Donovan, and Aniya. His host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and brothers-in-law both locally and abroad will continue to remember his light-hearted spirit for he loved to laugh, and his determination and diligence for he always worked hard and encouraged those around him to strive for greatness despite adversity. His aunts, Edith and Joyce Chinnery, and his uncle, David Chinnery (Boisy), who reside in Jost Van Dyke will cherish him forever.
Dr. Lind Chinnery’s significant achievements and advancements are many, to name a few:
• Trademark Top Doctors of America Honors Edition.
• He is listed in the Who’s Who among executives and professionals
• Awarded for outstanding service by Peninsula Institute for Community Health
• Resident of the year at Georgetown University
• Magna Cum Laude Pre-Medicine Graduate at Virginia State University
• Outstanding Young Men in America
• Member, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Chapter
Pall bearers: Keenen W. Terry, Keenen W. Terry II, Harry Morgan IV, Zecoi Gumbs, Alvin Martin, Steve Holloway.
Floral bearers: Church, family and friends.
As a safety precaution, all guests are required to be masked. In lieu of repast, the family will retire quietly to their homes. Thank you in advance.
