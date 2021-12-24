Duane Wright Loberg departed this life on Dec. 17, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 27, 1942, to Paul Trygve Loberg and Audrey Loberg, née Mosher.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his spouse, Gloria A. Biske Loberg, née Creque; his brother, Myron Loberg; and his stepsons, Jason A. Biske and Julian B. Biske; his brothers-in-law, Glanville and Gregory Creque Sr.; sister-in-law, Glenise Creque Reid; aunts-in-law, Shirleen Durand, Alcenta George, Iris Silviero, and Irene Creque; dear friends, Don and Erica Hebert; the congregation of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, the Bah'Ai community and lots of cousins in North Dakota.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. and the burial at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.