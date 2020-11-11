Dupert Ivor Knowles passed away Oct. 23, 2020. He was 81 years old.
He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Knowles, Doreen Macedon, Ursula Knowles, Thadra Knowles-Cavness and Thadra Lynnisha Knowles; sons, Clarence Brown, Dupert Knowles Jr., William Knowles, Conrad Knowles and Noel Alisten Knowles; grandchildren, Jaheme and Jasheema Towers, Ray Dasant, Dion Hooper, Danyelle Williams, Tiniqua Knowles, Demour Christian, Berniel Garvey, Daniel Deleon, Jermaine James, Jakai Cavness, Mushawn Knowles, Tahaj Francis, Jazreel Brown, Koby Brown, Clarence and Brian Mathis; great-grandchildren, Ayanna and Symel Deleon, Amyah Montgomery, N’Fari Benjamin, Faith Towers, Lillian Hooper, Jayden Towers, Amead Williams Knowles, Akimmani Tyson, Alyssa and Annisha Tyson, Amari and Kaemon James, SheaNiah Techeira, Imani Techeira, Eon Techeira, Jo’sani Williams and Jei’Lonnie Williams; sisters, Lynette (Dolly) Knowles, Naomi Knowles, Cassilda Knowles, Caroline Alfenis Williams; brothers, Clive Knowles Jr., and Clayton Knowles; nieces, Lynda Robinson, Robby Robinson, Reny Matthews, Cheryl Powell, Francine Powell, Wendy Powell and Lanette Hector; nephews, Rickey Robinson, Sanchez and Ikel Knowles, Trevor Powell and Vere Ferris; aunt, Cachina Jarvis; daughters-in-law, Dahlia Knowles and Robin Brown; son-in-law, Dwayne Cavness; adopted daughter, Julia Browne; special friends, Leroy, Baga, Uncle Carter, Wellington Pell, Rupert Pell, Bones, Andy, Charlesworth Nicholas, Otto George and other special friends too numerous to mention; cousin and other relatives, Conrad E. Knowles and Dr. Roberta Q. Knowles; great- cousins, James A. Knowles and Kim R. Knowles; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at James Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that attendees wear a face mask and adhere to the social distancing requirements.
