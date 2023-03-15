Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Dupigny Gabriel, Sr., on Feb. 22, 2023 at the age of 78 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Alvona Gabriel; sons, Marvin Gabriel, Dupigny Gabriel, Jr.; daughter, Serrah Gabriel-Thomas; brother, Harry Gabriel; sisters, Felicitae Joseph, Edinia Ismael, Florence John, Vernel Gabriel; grandchildren, Kamayra A. Gabriel, Adrianna Williamson, Kareyma A. Gabriel, Marvin J. Gabriel Jr., Malachi J. Gabriel, Nathan E. Thomas; great grandchild, Khari B. Gabriel; brothers-in-law, Curlis Mility, Jones Ismael, Amos John, Arnold Mility, Motley Mility; sisters-in-law, Doreen Vidal, Elrose F. Gabriel, Claudia Abramson; son-in-law, Isaac D. Thomas III; daughters-in-law, Kandice M. Gabriel, Kan K. Constantine-Gabriel; nephews, Curlson Ferreira, Swales Ferreira, Haygan Bethel, Brian Joseph, Jefferson Vidal, Lennie Ismael, Roy Wayland-Prosper, William Wayland, Brian Ismael, Steven Vidal, Andrew Wayland, Jerry Ismael, Wayne John, Gary Vidal, Dean John, Henson Jno-Baptiste, Ervin Gabriel, Melvin Casimir; nieces, Georgia Joseph, Georglyn Joseph, Julietta Joseph, Delia Vidal, Joyce Ismael, Marcia Vidal, Mellissa John, Claudia Louis, Marilyn Richards, Sandra Anthony, Augustina Williams, Brenda John-Ismael, Catherine Delia Victorine, Cynthia Gabriel; special cousins, Gerard Castor, Josephine Castor, Jeanne Boland; special friends, Anna and Mike Williams; many more family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at City Seventh Day Adventist Church. Viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Western Cemetery #3.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
