We regret to announce the passing of Dwight Cox, better known as “Spunky” or “Zap”, who passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Arbors West, West Jefferson, Ohio, at the age of 72. He was born Oct. 6, 1947, in London, Ohio.
A 1966 graduate of London High School, Dwight was a gifted athlete, playing quarterback for the Red Raiders. After graduation from high school he continued playing football at Wilson Junior College in Chicago, Ill. In 1967, he was inducted into the Junior College All American and played at Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas, before moving to the Virgin Islands.
He was a schoolteacher in the U.S. Virgin Islands for 20 years and worked at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School on St. Croix and Addelita Cancryn Junior High School and Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on St. Thomas as a physical education teacher before returning to London, Ohio. Upon his return to Ohio, he worked for Stanley Electric, Jefferson Industries and the Red Brick Tavern.
Dwight survived by his daughter, Abriel Matthias-Proctor; son, Moshe Matthias-Cox; son-in-law, Elbert B. Proctor Jr.; grandchildren, Mekhi Moshe Matthias-Cox, Mekayla Deanna Matthias-Cox and Syheir Aaron Peters; brother, Mark Cox of London, Ohio; niece, Gabrielle Cox of Dublin, Ohio; nephew, Jemal Napper of Columbus; and many cousins, including Jackie School of London, Ohio, Danny (Tootie) Polley of Chicago, Ill., Francine Cox of Springfield, Ill., and many friends and family of St. Thomas and St. Croix.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemarie Cox; maternal grandparents, William and Rose Cox; brothers, Jeff and Chris Cox; aunt, Marvine Miller; and uncles, William “Bill” Cox and Frank Cox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.