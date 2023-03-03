Friends and family are advised of the passing of Dwight Exodus Blyden.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce R. Blyden; and brothers, Don Blyden & Roy Wilson Sr. Dwight is survived by his father, Joseph Blyden. He is also survived by siblings, Dennis “Shabazz” Blyden, Dale “Malik” Blyden, Dean “Maha” Blyden, Dave “Kimbie” Blyden, Daryl “Leviticus” Blyden; nieces and nephews, Jahmal Aiesha, Khadijah Blyden Makebo Kotasha Pickering (deceased) Kinia, Keneal Blyden, Fenyang Francis, Melissa, Mahalia, Dean, Joshua and D' Metiria Blyden, Joyce Rumor Blyden, Darryl, Cephas, Darlene, David Blyden; great nieces and nephews, Kaylin, Aniss & Ian Wallen, Iyana Frett, Arianna; sisters-in-law, Karen and Dahlia Blyden; special friends, Sis Annette James, Lorna Thomas. Honorable mention Kenny; the Blyden and Smith families of the BVI, Uncle Noel Martin, Peter Gonzalez.
The viewing and service will be held at Blyden Memorial Chapel on March 06, 2023. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment cremation.
Funeral Arrangements are made by Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Service.
