Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of E. Elmira Smith Percell, affectionately known as “El,” who passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 82 in Baltimore, Md.
She is is survived by her sons, Karl, Rodney, Neal and Jerry Percell; adopted son, Lunford Williams; daughters, Sandra Percell and Diana Percell-Gumbs; brother, Milton Frett; sister, Cynthia Weathers; aunts, Constantia Gordon and Ann Smith; son-in-law, Lawrence “Abu Bakr” Gumbs; daughters-in-law, Carolyn Hermon-Percell and Thelma Percell; grandchildren, Karl Raymond Percell II, Christian Percell, Christopher Cills, Tyler Percell, Amanda Percell, Latesha Percell, Naomi Percell, Alexa Percell and Carisa Douglas; great-grandchildren, Kameryn Grace Percell, Kay-Den Percell and Layla Douglas, nieces, Denise Smith, Barbara Dennise, Beverly Baptiste, Eunice Fleming, Ann Wheatley and Edith Smith; nephew, Wayne, James, Danley, Cecil and Perinnet Smith; friends, Edwin Lettsome, Alma Hermon, Edith “Shorty” Turnbull and Christ Church Methodist's Class No. 5.
She is also survived by the Smith, Thomas, Fahie, Blyden, Lettsome and Venzen families and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The service will start at 1 p.m. and the burial will take place at Western Cemetery No. 2.
The family requests that festival colors be worn.
