Earl Elmo Brewley Sr.
Earl Elmo Brewley Sr., also known as Ras Ily, transitioned from this earthly life on April 30, 2022, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 62.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Aeneas Leopold Brewley and Elaine Frett Brewley; his brother, Sgt. Aeneas Wesley Brewley; his aunts and uncles, Florence Frett Potter, Winifred Frett Lettsome, Eunice Frett Potter, Erea Frett Christopher, Virginia Frett Williams, Herman, Hartwell, Eric and Laurence Altimon Frett; and close cousins, Eric Frett, Eila Fredericks Sewer, Judith Frett Fahie, Beulah Frett Romney and Joan Frett Dawson.
Earl is survived by his wife, Carolyn Charles Brewley; his daughters, Tasheeda Brewley Hill, Nylah Brewley McIntosh and Melisa Cummins; his sons, Earl E. Brewley Jr., Md., and Caleeb C. Brewley, Esq.; sisters, Doreen and Ellarine Brewley; brothers, Russell “Coker” Brewley and Keith “Jamal” Brewley; grandchildren, Delisha and Daja Hill, Rosy and Isaiah McIntosh and Kasemsan Elohim Brewley; and nieces and nephews, Jeneatta Joseph, Kiminika, Ulsena, Tekiyah, Zakiyah, Abdul and Malik Brewley.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Joyce E. Charles; aunt-in-law, Merle Charles; son-in-law, Wesley McIntosh; brothers-in-law, Lawrence A. Charles Jr., Earl A. Charles Sr.; and sisters-in-law, Deborah and Denise Charles, Charles, Frett, Potter and a host of family and friends in the United States and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, with the service at 10 a.m. at Shiloh. Interment is at Western Cemetery.
Tributes may be emailed to Glendia.caines@gmail.com by noon on Monday, June 6.
Alexander Benjamin
It’s with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of Tyrone Alexander “Nyah Binghi” Benjamin, who died May 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Adalmoor Benjamin; uncle, James Benjamin; and son, Levi Asher Benjamin.
He is survived by his mother, Agnes Burnett; wife, Doreen Benjamin; sons, Tyrone Benjamin, Isaiah Benjamin, Shaka Benjamin, Negus Benjamin, Naphtali Benjamin and Melvin Joseph Jr.; daughters, La’Tisha DAbreau, Ianna Benjamin and Makeda Dobbins; sisters, Hellen George, Claudia Wright, Anna Benjamin, Annette Benjamin; brothers, Kenneth Henry, Tony Benjamin, Calvin “Sy” Benjamin, Collin Benjamin, Franklin Benjamin and James “Wes” Benjamin; daughter-in-law, Emarline Benjamin; sons-in-law, Peter D’Abreau and William Dobbins; grandchildren, Isis Benjamin, E’nyah Benjamin, Emani Benjamin, Edin Thomas, Shaka Banjamin Jr., Mi’Kai Huggins, Mi’Kaylin Huggins, Ayden D’Abreau, Aric D’Abreau, Levi Dobbins and Joselyn Mateo Polanco; nieces and nephews, Jameka Benjamin, Jamoi Benjamin, Jamari Benjamin, Jamia Benjamin, Jahlia Benjamin. Karime Romney, Kaseem Romney, Kyanah Wade, Kervaughn Asher Benjamin, Akil Diamond Benjamin, Ajani Kaya Benjamin, Nia Simone Benjamin, LaToya Edwards, Lashoya Henry, Lashonya Henry, Kenneth Henry, Bre Henry, Jenee Henry, Latoya Henry, J’Monique Benjamin, J’Monae Benjamin, Natasha Benjamin, Michael Benjamin, Joenorri Benjamin, Arendel Benjamin, Akeem Benjamin, Ubba Benjamin, Arsene Benjamin, Abbanique Benjamin, Lynroy Fredrick, Michelle Fredrick, Judy Fredrick, Paul Fredrick, Barbara Fredrick, Aaron Joseph, Michael Meeks, Dwayne Meeks, Christopher Smiley, Jamal Joseph; special friends, Evanton “Cassie” Randolph, Oliver “Africa” Southwell, Alicia Brooks and Pamela Brown.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel with tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. The burial will follow at Smith Bay East End Cemetery.
