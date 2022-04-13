We are saddened to announce the death of Earline Dorothy Smith of Little Apple Bay, Tortola and St. Thomas, who died March 24, 2022.
She is survived by her sons, Allen Smith and Melton Smith; daughters, Jacqueline Smith-Webster and Carol Smith-Turnbull; son-in-law, Johnson D. Webster; daughters-in-law, Doris Jean Smith and Judith Cline-Smith; brothers, Ludrick Thomas and Sanford Thomas; sisters, Mayrose Thomas-Adams and Janet Thomas-Doeh; brothers-in-law, Orthlie Adams and Terri Frances; sisters-in-law, Edris Braithwaite-Thomas and Hyacinth, Adeline Thomas, Mariel Smith; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; special friends, Lillian Dawson, Vivian Dawson, Irene Graham, Constance Connor, Ann Rhymer, attorney Francis E. Jackson Jr and staff; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, at Wesley Methodist Church, Anna’s Retreat. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No..3.
Email tributes To: office@hurleyvi.Com no later than Thursday, April 14.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com
