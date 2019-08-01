Earlyn Cruse
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Earlyn Cruse, who died on July 16, 2019, at the age of 85 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne Freeman, Gregory Cruse Sr., Antonio Christopher and Michael Todman; daughters, Terry Lynch, Sandra Hart, Roslyn Frett, Joanne Christopher, Celeste Potter and Debra David; adopted daughter, Linda Brunn; daughters-in-law, Cheryl Cruse, Bonnie Todman and Sonia Freeman; sons-in-law, Kevin Hart, Stephen Frett, Merwin Potter Sr., and Gilbert David; 26 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; cousins, Carol Todman, Eugenie England, Noel Martin, Jean Donovan-Smalls, Louise Beckett, Hyacinth Curtis, children of Emile Cruse, the Raymond, Roberts and Curtis families; friends, Sonia Levy, Alvin and Gloria Petersen, Rita Benjamin, Glenford Carty, Pastor Wildfred Turnbull, Estrelda Schulterbrandt, Charles Stevens, Trevor Liburd, CAHS Class of 1952 and Philmore Shaw.
Email tributes to earlynfarewell@gmail.com.
The first viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Nisky Moravian Church, with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
