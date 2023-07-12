Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Easlyn L. Ruan on June 24, 2023 at the age of 84.
Left to mourn are husband, James E. Ruan, Sr.; sister, Ferna Leerdam; sons, James E. Ruan, Jr(deceased), Neil L. Ruan; daughters, Corlis A. O’Reilly, Gail L. Ruan-Ells, Kim J. Ruan; stepdaughter, Sonnisha Ruan; son-in-law, Eddon Ells; daughter-in-law, Dina Ruan; grandsons, Jolan Ruan, Tyler LaBarrie, Brandon Thomas, Justin Ruan, Alvin C. Ifill, Jr; granddaughters, Gilleen Ruan-Ammar, Shirnique Ruan, Jenelle Ruan, Akoya Hyndman, Chantelle Ruan-Daniel, Krystle Ruan, Lesley Ells, Candace Ells, Amaya C. Ifill; 23 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Celebration of Life for Easlyn Lillian Leerdam Ruan will take place on Thursday July 13, 2023 at Shiloh SDA Church in Estate Tutu. Viewing and tributes from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. We are requesting you wear festive colors. Service will be streamed on Shiloh’s YouTube and Facebook.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
