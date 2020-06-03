Eastlyn Henrietta Frett-Wells
Eastlyn Henrietta Frett-Wells, daughter of the late Veronica Wilson Frett and Ashley Hamilton Frett Sr., was born Aug. 15, 1953, in St.Thomas, V.I. She departed this life May 13, 2020, in New York.
She graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1971.
In 1975, she relocated to New York to pursue her career interest. She graduated from the Eugenio Maria de Hostos Community College, where she received her degree in dental hygiene. Upon graduation, she began her career as a dental hygienist. She was a shining example of excellence in the dental hygiene department. Her excellent work ethic and her professional demeanor were acknowledged by her peers and superiors. She enjoyed a successful career that spanned well over 30 years.
Eastlyn possessed a charismatic, enthusiastic, and adventurous personality. She had a smile and laughter that were irresistible. She was always the life of family gatherings, and she enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed the role of motherhood. She dedicated her life to the well-being of her children, who were the pride and joy of her life.
She was a member of the New Hernnhut Moravian Church, in St. Thomas, V.I., and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in the Bronx, N.Y.
Eastlyn has left a legacy that reflects diligence and dedication. Preceding her in death were her husband, Raphael Samuel Wells Sr.; two brothers, Avery “TD” Frett and Ashley “Johnny Black” Frett Jr.; and her niece, Ashila Frett.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Reion and Raphael Jr.; her aunt, Everette Trant; her two brothers, Ansley “FuFu” Frett and Ashton “Minus” Frett Sr.; her sister-in-law, Eve “Pinky” Smith-Frett; nieces, April, Avril, Akeema, Ashana and Ashara Frett; nephews, Ashley III, Ashton, Ashield, Avery, Akeem, Ajonni, A’kim, Avante and Ahmad Frett; special friends, Era Florene Rabsatt-Montague, Flora Greenaway, Dorothy Howze-Michael, Daphne Howe, Edith Fahie, Elizabeth Gooden and Foustina Greenaway, all in New York; special cousins, Jacqueline Heyliger, Monique Martin, Rochelle Trant, Wayne “Spikey” Heyliger and Jens Hodge Jr.; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, including the Gumbs, Estrill, Mulraine, Blackman, Hermon, Frett, Wilson and Carty families.
Services are on Friday, June 5, 2020, with viewing at 11 a.m. at the McCalls Bronxwood Funeral Home, 4053 Bronxwood Avenue, Bronx, N.Y. Interment is at Kensico Cemetery in Vallhalla, N.Y.
