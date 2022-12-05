The family is sad to announce the passing of Eda A. Stevens on Nov. 2, 2022. She was born on Dec. 21, 1938.
She is survived by her children, Glenroy A. Stevens, aka ‘Fiba’, Jacqueline and Arnold Saunders Jr., aka ‘Balla’; a sister, Val Eulah Drew; a brother, Wingrove Merchant; grandchildren, D’nique Stevens-Soares, Aqueelah Carter, Aquil Beazer, Aqueelan Correa, Aquimah Knight, Aquira Frett and Arniqua Saunders; great-grandchildren, Kyrie and Kayson Soares, Aquil Jr., Anaijah, Aamir, Azyon Beazer, Azzyah Phillips, Azariah and Azahry Taylor and Ja’Nikay Phipps; nieces, Sandra Drew-Farrell, Ethnie, Michelle, Monique, Dawn, Jermaine and Natasha Drew, Urisha (Patsy) Merchant; nephews, Earnel Charles, Marlon and Randy Drew, Trevor and Junie Jackson and Ian Merchant; great nieces, Jenika Farrell, Keynecia Anthony, Keyshanique, Ketesha, Kishma, Tesha, Katana, Keyanna, Keyara, Katia, Jada, Jaynasia, Jomaya and Kaylah Drew, Kaylee Smith, Dr. Trevia Jackson, Trevanda & Tequanda Jackson; great-nephews, Jeremy and Jesani Farrell, Jaleel, J’Ndaii, Carson, Kevin and Jayden Drew, J’Niles Simpson, Monty Smith, Raheem and Kaheel Richards and Aaron Jackson; niece-in-law, Aronica Jackson; nephew-in-law, Jesse Farrell; cousins, Vernon and Basil Thomas, Edris and Jennifer Cannonier, Amelia and Owen Brownbill; adopted daughters, Valencia Wilson, Donna & Helen Webster, Mazil Mayers and Janet J. Meyers; adopted sons, Edward 'Eddie' Gordon and Marius Sibilly; special friends, Elaine Fahie, Belinda Moitt, Arnold Saunders, Sr., Cecelia Fahie-Barry, Chalaine Barry, James Henry, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome and Lisa Knight and family, Mr. and Mrs. Willoughby and Ursula Warner, Marie and Estelle Turbe, Sapphire-Turbe-Reed, Raphael Corneiro, Judith Mitchell, LaVerne and Laurie Isaac, Linnea Powell, Carol Crooke, Cita Ramkissoon, Carl Isaac, Melinda Audain, Una Sutton, Brittney Carter, Erline Keitt, Glenda Lafond, Leon Battiste, Jr., Terrance Brown, Louis and Una Pascal, Alphonso Hanley, Elroy Flaharty, Sylvester Stout, Paulette Rawlins, Diann and Shaurna Smith, Merwin and Celeste Potter, Carlton Joseph, Rita Chiddick, Irving Beazer, Daniel Correa, Harry Freeman & family, Daisy May Millin, Julie Williams-Moitt, Edna Martin, Janet Williams, Shirley Fahie, Alfred Maduro, Claudette and Charlene White, Alinda Sebastian, Kishma Hendrickson, Adlyn Tobias, Terrance Martin, Jr., Reginald 'Ras Regg' Martin, Asia’Niq Ritter, Ryan Mills, Shakenia 'Nish' O’Neal, Shalia Moolenaar-Webber, Stetson Richardson, Muriel Lettsome and family, Florence Merchant, Michelena Hector, Thelma Godwin, Ramona Martin, Joan Labadie and Twins.
She will be missed by a host of friends, Derese, Joycelyn and Delaun Mercer, Delcia Mercer-Warrell, Esme and Glanville Fraser, Mona Jones, Patrick Anthony, Calvin Harris, Conway Thomas, Frankie Gibbs, Carl Thorpe, Sr., Allison Bartlette, Rudolph Smith, Agnes Somersall, Felix Jarvis, Alvin Gumbs, Sandra Freeman, Clyde Edinborough, Jr., Benson Bassue, Leroy James, Kayrel Smith, Amariel Smith, Cheryl Hodge, Jacklin Rogers, T’niqua Rogers, Nekayla Hazell, Celia Richardson-Hodge, Nellie Coleman, Elodia Weekly, Nyeeba K. Milliner, Angela Abbott, Bartholomew Pascal, Emmette Petersen, Otis 'Big O' Martin, Rhoda JohnLewis, Patrickson Thomas, Chris & Vida Elizee, Yvonne David, Mario Francis, Eustace Grant Jr., The Charleswell Family, Celestino White Sr., Arturo Watlington Jr., Ronald Roberts Jr., Bernard Lanclos, Aaron Shelford, Kanta Zamba, Sandra Mason, Jeanelle Stamers, Javaite Brin, Sandra Setorie, Kim Whyte, Dean Christian, Athniel Blyden, Shakar Bazar, Ruel Hazel, Mark David, Orgyll Carillo, Charlene Diggs, Samuel Hendrickson, Susan Joseph and family, Eartha Estrill, Lexi Schludt and Christine Popo.
Also left to mourn are her close neighbors including Mr. and Mrs. Leon and Nieta Battiste, Symra Brown-Gumbs and family and bv her caretakers, Sheryl Belgrave, Marilyn Bridgewater, Daune Williams and Janet Hazelwood.
Left to mourn are MANY OTHER RELATIVES AND FRIENDS TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.
The first Viewing will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 @ Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6p.m.
The second viewing will take place on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 @ Memorial Moravian Church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The service will take place on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 @ Memorial Moravian Church at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are being made by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
