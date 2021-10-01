Edgar M. Iles
Honorable Senator Edgar M. Iles, affectionately known as “Iles,” of Estate La Grange, Frederiksted, St. Croix, passed away at Luis Hospital on Sept. 18, 2021.
Throughout this renowned veteran’s 93 years with us, he served as a four-term senator, a Rotarian, a servant of the community, and a master of current and historical events. Senator Iles enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. His great passion for sports and innate humanitarian spirit led him to encourage, promote and nurture young athletes throughout the Virgin Islands for most of his long life. It was his mission to propel the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee on to a larger national and international stage. Mission accomplished and job well done!
Senator Iles was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alberta Iles; sister, Leona Williams; nephews, Roderick Williams, Richard Williams, and Anthony Williams; grandchildren, Leodel Iles and Pashanique Brown; son-in-law, Theron A. Richards; and brothers-in-law, Doley Thomas and John Abramson Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Abramson Iles; sister, Ruth Thomas; daughters, Juanita Iles Richards, Kisha Iles, Kim Urgent, Rodelique “Deli” Williams-Bradshaw (step) and Jacqueline Abramson (step); sons, Delroy “Deli” Iles, Ray “Haseen” Iles, Dean “Shakuma” Iles, Charles “Neal” Iles and Derek Iles; grandchildren, Michael Iles, Kyron Iles, Tiant Iles, Ashli Iles, Ganja Iles, Kaleem Iles, Takisha Iles, Lakeisha Iles, Dumau Iles, Duma Ray Iles, Laquida Iles, Rashid Iles, Malik Iles, Shaquille Iles, Quinn Iles-Moss, Daja Brooks-James, O’Darrie King, Eshé Rivers, Zuri Rivers, Yiyara Rivers, Princess Kadecia Iles, Princess Keytania Iles, Judayah Iles, Julia Iles, Osyris Iles, Jevon Bradshaw, Parisa Bradshaw and Layla Bradshaw; great-grandchildren, Kylaiya Iles, Kyron Iles Jr., Amaya Iles, Imani Iles, Erika Iles, Atila Iles, Tiala Iles, Azai Iles, Idel Iles, Paul Iles, Chad Iles, Elijah Iles, Kahleed Iles, Kaleem Iles Jr., T’chelle Iles, Cynea Iles, Niyorah James, Nazir James, Lamalliah Milligan, Lehmani Iles, Liniyah Audain, Li’zyon Audain, Omari Iles, Mikeal Iles, D’myah Iles, Omani Iles, Kaelynn Iles, Fallon James and Kreigh Cromwell; niece, Ruth Ashford; and nephew, Duane Williams.
Senator Iles is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Celia “Kima” Joseph Iles; son-in-law (step), Everton Bradshaw; sisters-in-law, Catherine Adams, Godelieve Abramson and Claudia Brown; special friends and families, Abramson family, Leonard Bonnelli, Hans Lawaetz, Chico Morales, Harold Brown Sr., Larry Francis, Magnolia and Curtis Williams, Anastasia Doward, Jean Nesbitt-Matthew, Alvin Milligan and family, Richard Schraeder Sr., John Brady, O’Neal Abel and the Fish Market Gang, Richard A. Schrader Sr., Richards family, Byron family, Williams family, Stanley family, Acoy Family, Powell family, Smith and Ovesen families, O’Bryan family, Arnold family, Carrington family, Cornelius family, Brow family, Christopher family, Edney family, Ross family and Matthews family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to his caretakers: Ivan Latimer III of Supreme Health Care, the staff of the Luis Hospital, the Office of Dr. Dante Galiber, and VITRAN. Special thanks to the Men’s Fellowship at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Virgin Islands Olympic Committee, Rotary West, American Legion Posts 85 and 133 and the Office of Veterans Affairs.
A friends and family viewing will be held at the Legislature Building, Estate Golden Rock, St. Croix, on Monday, Oct. 4, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tributes and viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Frederiksted, St. Croix. Interment will follow at the Frederiksted Cemetery.
Livestreaming of the service can be viewed at https://m.facebook.com/emjfuneralservice/live_videos.
Masks must always be worn, and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. in La Grande Princesse, Christiansted, St Croix.
Marva L. George
Our family announces the passing of Marva L. George — who was born May 20, 1938 — at the age of 83 in Chicago, Ill., where she resided for the last 11 years.
Pursuant to her request, cremation services were provided by Kelley & Spaulding Funeral Home and there will be a memorial service on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Magens Bay at 9 a.m.
Marva is survived by her four children, Wayne Sprauve, Christopher Sprauve (Charmine Sprauve), Monique Fleming (Kerry Fleming) and Gregory Rawlins (Karen Rawlins).
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jennifer Fleming, Angelique Fleming, Kristopher Fleming, Kyle Fleming, Jeremy Sprauve, Quentin Sprauve, Destiny Rawlins and Serena Rawlins.
She is also survived by her brothers, Llewellyn Leacock (Edith Leacock) and Richard Lettsome; special cousins, Romel Wallace Sr. (Muriel Wallace), Tulani Abdul and George Harvey Sr.. (Mathilda Harvey); relatives also include Alice George, Lyndell George (Yvonne George), Eunice Crossley, Juanita Dowling, Jean Charles, Deborah Oveson, Dorothy Edwards, the George and Roberts families of St. John; and special friends, Velissa Hansen, Mariana Donovan.
Marva was a graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School’s Class of 1956 and grew up in the original Polyberg community. She was a longtime resident of Mahogany Road and Estate Anna’s Retreat (New Tutu).
