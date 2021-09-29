Edgar M. Iles
Honorable Senator Edgar M. Iles, affectionately known as “Iles,” of Estate La Grange, Frederiksted, St. Croix, passed away at Luis Hospital on Sept. 18, 2021.
Throughout this renowned veteran’s 93 years with us, he served as a four-term senator, a Rotarian, a servant of the community, and a master of current and historical events. Senator Iles enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. His great passion for sports and his innate humanitarian spirit, led him to encourage, promote, and nurture young athletes throughout the Virgin Islands for most of his long life. It was his mission to propel the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee to a larger national and international stage. Mission accomplished and job well done!
Senator Iles was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alberta Iles; sister, Leona Williams; nephews, Roderick Williams, Richard Williams, and Anthony Williams; grandchildren, Leodel Iles and Pashanique Brown; son-in-law, Theron A. Richards; and brothers-in-law, Doley Thomas and John Abramson Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Abramson Iles; sister, Ruth Thomas; daughters, Juanita Iles Richards, Kisha Iles, Kim Urgent, Rodelique “Deli” Williams-Bradshaw (step) and Jacqueline Abramson (step); sons, Delroy “Deli” Iles, Ray “Haseen” Iles, Dean “Shakuma” Iles, Charles “Neal” Iles, and Derek Iles; grandchildren, Michael Iles, Kyron Iles, Tiant Iles, Ashli Iles, Ganja Iles, Kaleem Iles, Takisha Iles, Lakeisha Iles, Dumau Iles, Duma Ray Iles, Laquida Iles, Rashid Iles, Malik Iles, Shaquille Iles, Quinn Iles-Moss, Daja Brooks-James, O’Darrie King, Eshé Rivers, Zuri Rivers, Yiyara Rivers, Princess Kadecia Iles, Princess Keytania Iles, Judayah Iles, Julia Iles, Osyris Iles, Jevon Bradshaw, Parisa Bradshaw, and Layla Bradshaw; great-grandchildren, Kylaiya Iles, Kyron Iles Jr., Amaya Iles, Imani Iles, Erika Iles, Atila Iles, Tiala Iles, Azai Iles, Idel Iles, Paul Iles, Chad Iles, Elijah Iles, Kahleed Iles, Kaleem Iles Jr., T’chelle Iles, Cynea Iles, Niyorah James, Nazir James, Lamalliah Milligan, Lehmani Iles, Liniyah Audain, Li’zyon Audain, Omari Iles, Mikeal Iles, D’myah Iles, Omani Iles, Kaelynn Iles, Fallon James, and Kreigh Cromwell; a niece, Ruth Ashford; and a nephew, Duane Williams.
Senator Iles is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Celia “Kima” Joseph Iles; son-in-law (step), Everton Bradshaw; sisters-in-law, Catherine Adams, Godelieve Abramson and Claudia Brown; special friends and families, Abramson family, Leonard Bonnelli, Hans Lawaetz, Chico Morales, Harold Brown Sr., Larry Francis, Magnolia and Curtis Williams, Anastasia Doward, Jean Nesbitt-Matthew, Alvin Milligan and family, Richard Schraeder Sr., John Brady, O’Neal Abel and the Fish Market Gang, Richard A. Schrader Sr., Richards family, Byron family, Williams family, Stanley family, Acoy family, Powell family, Smith and Ovesen family, O’Bryan family, Arnold family, Carrington family, Cornelius family, Brow family, Christopher family, Edney family, Ross family and Matthews family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to his caretakers: Ivan Latimer III of Supreme Health Care, the staff of Luis Hospital and the office of Dr. Dante Galiber, and VITRAN.
Special thanks to the Men’s Fellowship at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Virgin Islands Olympic Committee, Rotary West, American Legion Posts 85 and 133 and the Office of Veterans Affairs.
A friends and family viewing will be held at James Memorial Funeral Home in Christiansted, St. Croix, on Monday, Oct. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Tributes and viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Frederiksted, St. Croix. Interment will follow at the Frederiksted Cemetery.
Livestreaming of the service can be viewed at https://m.facebook.com/emjfuneralservice/live_videos/
Masks must always be worn, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Professional arrangements are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., in La Grande Princesse, Christiansted, St Croix.
Rosetta A. Richardson
It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Rosetta A. Richardson, who passed on Aug. 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lionel Richardson and Ann Bennett; husband, Gerald W. Richardson; brother-in-law, Lindsay Richardson; and daughters, Malverine Richardson, Violet Richardson, Johnsonand Noreen Richardson.
She is survived by her brother, Lorencia (Pludin) Bennett; daughters, Valita Richardson Grimes and Juliette Richardson; sons, Kevin W. Richardson and Sheridon R. Richardson; grandchildren,
Candice Grimes, Kevin Grimes, Brandon Johnson, Jared Richardson, Cheyenne Richardson and Michael Richardson; nephews, Anderson Richardson, Keith Richardson, Melvin Richardson, Aristo Richardson, Perry Richardson, Pete Richardson, Andrew Niles, Lauren Niles, and Danny Hodge; nieces, Evanna Niles Rolle, Elisa Niles Thorne, Rihanna and Rencia Bennett, Sherma Hodge, and Charyn Niles; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Bennett, Signa Hodge, Ruth Niles, and Violet Richardson; daughters-in-law, Crystal Richardson and Cecelia Andrews; cousins, May Richardson, Dr. Leonard Richardson, Angela (Jella) Carty, Tony, Angie, and Patsy Pantophlet, Leslie and Charice Richardson, Elvis (Amber) Richardson, Valentine (Rebel) Richardson, Hugo Rey, Marriette Carty, and Johnny Richardson; special friends, Millicent Christopher, Rosalind Titus, Genevieve Scatliffe, Bernice Leerdam, Bernice Stapleton, Bernice Turnbull, Orville Rouse, also known as Sparrow, and Lizzy Gumbs.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the 11 a.m service. She will be laid to rest in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Jean ‘Popol’ Olive
The Olive family regrets to inform the public of the passing of our patriarch, Mr. Jean “Popol” Olive, who passed on Sept. 8, 2021.
Mr. Olive was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Olive; mother, Louise Baptiste-Olive; wife; Evelyn A. Olive; sisters, Theresa Aubain and Rita Gumbs; brothers, Joseph, and Jules Olive; and son, Gerard Olive.
He is survived by his six children, Angela Olive, Marie Giddings, Geraldine Lima, Thomas Olive Sr., Lawrence Olive Sr. and Patrick Olive Sr; adopted son, Nicholas Jackman; brother-in-law, John E. Gumbs; son-in-law, Donald Giddings; daughters-in-law, Heather, Laverne and Moressa Olive; 21 grandchildren, Jada and Pablo Concepcion, Heather and Diego Lima III, Dean Wheatley Jr., Brandon and Santineech Simon, Tamra, Tara, Thorne and Thomas Olive Jr., Rebekah, La’Shae, La’Jahnique, La’Jahnni and Lawrence Olive Jr., Akima Blyden, Monetrick, J’Quan, J’Vante and Patrick Olive Jr.; 24 great-grandchildren, Jovel Concepcion, Bella and Diego Lima IV, Joshua Greenaway, Jaiden Henley, Leilani, Aaliyah and Amaiyah Hansen, Ta’Mya Davis, Ta’Mira Morton, T’Niyah, Trinity, Tiara, Tristen and Treasure Olive, Shawn’Te, Anthony, Shawn’Ae and Rae’Shawn Callwood, Caison Gilpin, Azaiaha, Serenity, Amajesty and Azion Watkins; four nieces, Renee Pugh, Debbie Gotterup, Luana Lewis and Linda Maratea; nine nephews, Dominique, Steven and Christopher Olive, Michael Aubain, Alfred Gumbs, Wayne Harrigan, Gregory, Julien and Patrick Gumbs; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. The final viewing will be Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne’s Chapel in Frenchtown with funeral services to be held immediately after.
The family requests your compliance with all COVID guidelines that may be in place at each location during all services.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
John Evan Gumbs
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of John Evan Gumbs, who died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in St. Thomas at the age of 78.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Andrea Gumbs; and his parents, John Felix Gumbs and Marie Juliana Gumbs.
John, also known as Evan, is survived by his son, Alfred L. Gumbs; daughter, Luana Lewis; brothers, Larry, Teddy, and Jerry Gumbs; sister, Diana Gumbs; son-in-law, Barry Lewis; sisters-in-law, Marianne, Sonya, and Barbara Gumbs; grandchildren, Bri and Luis-Evan Gumbs and Logan, Maya and Aleyah Lewis.
The Celebration of Life will occur Monday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
John will be interred with his wife, Rita, at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity of your choice in John’s memory. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
