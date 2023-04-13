We are saddened to announce the passing of Edith A. Turnbull, who transitioned from this life on Friday, March 31, 2023. She was 81 years old.
She was born and raised in St. Kitts/Nevis, WI. Edith was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Rufus Turnbull, and her sister, Florencitine Harley. She is survived by her sons, Winston Stevens, Joseph Stevens, and Glen Stevens; daughters, Gloria Stevens, Veronica Stevens, and Yvette Ponteen; special stepdaughter, Lydia Turnbull-Brookes; grandchildren, Lenore Warner, Naesha Phipps, Edward Warner, Joey Warner, Carl Henry, Jakeba Henry, Camilla Henry, Nygere Phipps, Victor Phipps, Nzigga Phipps, Malyna Ponteen; special step-granddaughter, Marisa Turnbull Smith; great-grandchildren, Emonie Phipps, Ebony Phipps, Messiah Harris, Jah’Nea Darby, Enyia Rigsbee, E’Miyahh Warner, E’Zieyahh Lei’ANI Henry; sisters, Violet Rogers, and Cyntia Woodley; nieces, Jacinth Harley, Dale Harley-Best, Astruda Harley-Williams, Carmen Nisbett, Yvette Christopher, Bernadette Rogers, Gloria Rogers, Beverly Rogers, Sharon Rogers; nephews, Anthony Harley Sr., Alphanso Boyd Sr., Leroy Harley; and many other relatives too numerous to mention.
Edith’s homegoing service will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Trinity Methodist Church in Estate Bovoni. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services beginning at 10 a.m. Internment is at the Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
