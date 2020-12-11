With heavy hearts, the family of Edith Antoinette Connor announces her passing. She transitioned peacefully at home in the care of her son, Dennis, on Nov. 30, 2020.
She is survived by her loving family: children, Celestia Connor, Patricia Richardson, Dennis Connor; grandchildren, Andrew Reid, Natalie Jefferson; great-grand, Kallan Reid; brother, Egbert Richardson; niece, Edith Geisner; nephews, Ian, Michael, Christopher, Ferdinand, Vernon, and Tony Richardson; great-nieces, Samantha Patterson, Carlene Richardson, Michele, Monica, and Melissa Geisner, Naomii and Coco Richardson; great-nephew, Tyrone Patterson; great-great-nieces and nephews too many to mention; close cousins; the children and grandchildren of her late uncles and aunts, Carol and Arindell Hughes, Keith Turnbull, and family, Bernadette Gumbs and family, Malita Crabbe and family, the Dagou, Richardson, and Hughes families in Anguilla and St. Thomas; cousins in South Hill, Blowing Point, Sandy Ground, St. Martin, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, U.K., and the USA; and close family and friends, Elva Richardson, Lucille Richardson, Sybil Rhymer, Kathleen Richardson.
She was related to the Hughes, Busby, Connor, Carty, Richardson, Romney, and Franklin families.
A private family viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. The service is Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Christchurch Methodist at 10 a.m. Interment is at noon at Western Cemetery No. 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, face masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. For the benefit of family members, supporters and well-wishers who will not be able to attend the service, livestreaming will be available on Turnbull’s Funeral Home Facebook page.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
