Family and friends are advised of the passing of Edith Evelyn-Garvey, who died on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She is preceded in death by mother, Sarah Matthews; father, George Evelyn; husband, Neville Garvey; daughters, Caroline Woodley, Gleneva Evelyn. She is survived by her sons, Leroy Evelyn /Rafael Evelyn; daughters, Gloria Julius, Cynthia Ceasar, Vermelita James, Louvina Evelyn, Glenda Dacosta, Denise Evelyn; grandchildren, 46; great grandchildren, 89; great-great grandchildren, 14; nieces Eunice Taylor, Alberta Payne.
Viewing will be held on June 7, 2023 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be on June 8, 2023 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Western Cemetery #3.
