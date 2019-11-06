Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Mrs. Edith Peters, who passed Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the age of 86.
She is survived by her children, Caeserene “Goldine” Bailey, Royalette “Pevril” Browne, Orgyll Carrillo, Christophine “Julie” Peters and Ulysses “Bull” Peters Sr. She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine sisters and brothers; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
The first viewing for Mrs. Peters will be Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church with service to begin at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Memorial Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
