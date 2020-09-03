It is with deep sympathy that we announce the passing of Edmond Baptiste, age 75, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
He was born in Trinidad, but was a long-time resident of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
He was survived by his wife, Jeanne E. Baptiste; daughters, Jacqueline Baptiste-Harris and Joycelyn Baptiste; son-in-law, Rex K. Harris; grandchildren, Jessica Harris and Justin Harris; brothers, Kenneth Williams in Grenada, Ulrich Baptiste in Guyana, Leroy Smith in St. Thomas, and Churchill Baptiste in New York.
He was also survived by other close relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial mass was held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. May his soul rest in the peace of Jesus.
