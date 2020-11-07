It is with great sadness that the family of Edmund Dore Sr. (Mr. Fix It All & Taxi Services) announces his untimely passing at Schneider Regional Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was a long-time member of the V.I. Taxi Association.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Verona Dore.
Edmund was survived by his wife, Monica Charles-Dore; son, Edmund Dore Jr., aka Daddy Fingaz; daughters, Vanessa and Demincia Dore; grandchildren, Ernell Dore, Ledell Mulraine, Dayvonte’ Dore, Re’Andre Green, D’Nayjah Ireland, Rae Maunii Marks and A’Leayah Dore; adopted sons, McBeth and Olson Christian; and adopted grandchildren, Andre, Devante, Devanya, Jamal and Olson Christian Jr.
He was also survived by his brothers, Cyril, James and Joseph Dore; uncle, William Christopher; father-in-law, Hamlet Charles (Dominica); nieces, Virginia, Clarissa, Lorraine, Karen, Sharon and Carolyn Dore, Louella Gumbs, Roselaine Charles, Julie, Velda, Tessa, Katrina and Dr. Glenda Wrensford, Rosalyn Carty, Noreen and Janice Rose; nephews, Wingrove Martin, Delroy, Sylvanus, Andrew and Cyril Dore Jr., Jason Richards, Ivor, Granville, Cordell, Trevor, Steve, Joseph, Nigel and Henry Wrensford; four brothers-in-law, including Ralph Brumant; five sisters-in-law, including Anita and Andrea Henderson and Ettienes Alexis (Dominica); nieces-in-law, Cecilia Liverpool, Andrine Registe and many more both here and abroad; long-time friend, Norman Rose; friends, Florence Joseph, Keith Webster, Matthias Wiltshire and family, pastor and members of the Redeem Christian Church of God.
The viewing will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. Services will follow immediately at 10 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The body will be cremated.
Tributes can be sent to tributes.ecdore@gmail.com by today.
