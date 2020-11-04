It is with great sadness that the family of Edmund George Somersall, affectionately known as Milkman, Reds or Somers, announces his passing. He died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Edmund was employed at St. Thomas Dairies as a truck driver for more than 20 years before his retirement. He was well known and loved by all. Upon retiring, he worked at Merchant’s Market for a short time.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marcella Liburd Somersall; adopted mother-in law, Gertrude Parsons; two daughters, Chanice and Chauntel Somersall; one son, Angel Morris; granddaughter, Ce’Naia Somersall Duparl; brothers, Malcom Morgan Sr., Leroy Somersall Sr., Lionel “Biggs” Somersall Sr., Terrence “Snowman” Somersall Sr., Washington Williams; and sisters, Dawn Linette Brown and Marion Somersall Rey.
He is also survived by his adopted children, Desi Xavier, Kimberlee Smith, and Renee Thomas; adopted grandchildren, Ajani George, D’Shae and D’Vonte Xavier, Me’Kayla Smith, Me’Kiea George, Jailen Clendinen, KyAndra, Kiyana and Kenyon Warrell, godson, JaVorn George and St. Clair Glasford Jr.; nieces, Michele Morgan Daniel, Micol Morgan Meyers, Michelle Somersall Carty (Anguilla), Shermel, Connie, Serena, Roncita, Janice, Vera, Olive, Teri, Ashtine and Akilah Somersall, Connie Charles, Sonia Charles Cross, Sandra Somersall Williams, Luella Somersall LaPlace, Arlene Somersall-Toussaint, Andrea and Marcia Rey, Chelica Brown, Samandee and De’Umee Liburd; nephews, Stephen and Omar Charles, Malcolm Morgan Jr., Lionel Somersall Jr., Dwayne “Mykal Somer” Somersall, Terrence Somersall Jr., Lemuel and Christian Somersall, Rawle “Gregg” Somersall, Andric Rey Jr., Barry Hart, Dexter Somersall, Craig and Curtis Brown, Keshawn and Kervin Williams, Verne Challenger, Micah and Elijah Liburd and Dion White; brothers-in-law, Leroy Flossie, Livingston and Samuel Liburd, Andric Rey Sr., and Oman Browne; sisters-in law, Merle Morgan, Hyacinth Stevens, Lena Thomas, Yvonne Williams, and Rose Somersall; cousins, Elita Woods Bradshaw, Elodia and Riorita “Rita” Woods, Livingston Woods, Hilirane Caines, St. Clair “Chalis” Henry, Rosita Harris White, Lynette Harris, Eugene Somersall Sr. and family, Emil, Elizabeth, Edward Somersall, Terrence “Binky” Somersall and family, Jennifer Somersall Rhymer and family, Florence Somersall and family, the Benjamin, Woods and Somersall family of Santo Domingo, St. Kitts, Germany, England, St. Maarten, and Trinidad, Debra Dowling, Phillip Meade, Tanza Dupont of Tanza Barbershop, the Douglas family, and Officer Debra “Debbie” Jones.
His also survived by his special friends, George “Bulla” Lambert, Steve “Blackie” and Patricia Lewis, Milton Edwards, Janet Odlum, Sidney Thomas, Lorenzo “Bill” Murray, Charles Lambert, Keith Rogers, St. Clair Glasford Sr., Alvin Powell, Calvin Morris, Kenrick “Ragan” Rouse, Allington “Dooce” Walwyn, Carol Cannonier, Desmond Brownbill, Laza, Beresford “Tom” Pennyfeather, Alston Johnson, Audrey Bowry, Emmanuel Hendrickson, Glenda Lafond; family and friends, Gloria Fabian and family, Jamal Fabian, Henry “Boo” Thomas, Alfred Edwards, Hansby Knight and family, Maria Lewis and family, Malvina Pinney and family, Willis Pinney and family, Vance Pinney and family, Steve Pinney and family, Malvina Daniel and family, Gregory Creque Sr., Floris Williams, Samuel and Kathleen Williams, Samuel Josiah, Alexia Callwood-Azille and family, Allegra Callwood and family, Roosevelt Davis and family, Malisadie Hodge and family, Yvonne Rogers and the Rogers family, George Gordon, Eleen “Heather” Petersen and family, Rogation Xavier, Tilbert Lettsome Jr. and crewmembers of Love City Car Ferry, Boyson Inc., and Republic Car Ferry, Jose Payne, Cynthia Thomas, Sandra Lee, Rosetta Lewis, Hyacinth Hendricks, Delores Tyson, Angelica Baker, Leann White, the Merchant’s Market family, St. Thomas Dairies family -- Wendell Bailey, Bernard Liburd, Leon Farrington Jr., Edwin Stapleton, Amelia Vanterpool and family, Mercilla Rogers, Greta Nicholls and family, Knolah Nicholls and family Alice Douglas, Lydia Bassue and family, Antonio Stridiron, Jacqueline Hart and family, Marcia Johnson and family, Deborah Liburd and family, Bernadette Ottley and family, Orlando Henry and family, Ira Morton and family, Loughton Bass and family, Joe, Debra Jones, Wendy Walters and family, John Tuitt and family, Elliot Fleming and family, Yvette Brandy and family, Alicia Fleming and family, Tracelyn Hamilton and family, Keith “Peaunt” Marsham, Tessa Aird Davis and family, and Dr. Erole Hobdy and staff; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m.
There will be no interment. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home of St. Thomas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Tributes can be sent to esomers53@hotmail.com no later than Saturday.
