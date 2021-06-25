Edna Elenor Carty
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing Edna Elenor Carty on June 12, 2021, at Schneider Hospital at the age of 105.
Edna Elenor Carty was survived by daughters, Rosetta Carty and Carlene Carty-Gillon; sons, Edwin O’garro, Ralph Matthew, Calvin Matthew, Slador Carty, Terrance Carty and Marvin Cartty; stepson, Alexandar Garnett; grandsons, Oliver O’garro, Dexter O’garro, Dennis Williams, Euland Matthew, Raplph Matthew, Joseph Matthew, Samuel Matthew, Alanzo Matthew, Dave Liburd, Dwight Matthew, Chris Carty, Roshaun Halliday, Orville Liddie, Deshaun Halliday, Wycliffe Williams, Jeremy Carty, Terrance Carty Jr., Daniel Carty, Jamaal Gillon, Jaleel Gillon and Aaron Carey: granddaughters, Debbie O’garro, Velda O’garro, Etta O’garro-Carey, Ermine Brathwaite, Althea Ralph, Dahlia Williams, Renee Williams, Shauna Matthew, Meloma Matthew, Paulette Martin, Vaughen Lewis, Cashonda Matthew, Melva Carty, Marsha Todd, Yasmin Davis, Brenda Carty, Terrecia Carty, Shuronica Carty, Shani Carty, Karisha Carty, Deandra Carey, Nahema Carty,Lanica Carty and Jezreel Gillon: daughter-in-laws, Althea Matthew, Ita Carty and Eliana Carty: nieces, Annette Q Hendrickson, Gwendolyn Queeley Lapsey, Verna Queeley, Dona Queeley, Isabel Queeley, Millard Delphine Queeley, Beulah Brown, Lorna Dawns, Joycelyn Queeley Phillips, Ingrid Queeley, Erza Queeley, Debbie Edwards and Jackie Edwards; nephews, Ronald Warner, Ishmeal Queeley, Michael Queeley, Uriel Rawlins Queeley and Sylvester Edwards; adopted children, Diane Pemberton, and Teague and Tickoi Hewitt; extended family, Andrea Buckley family, Glendora Brooks and family, Norma Hazel and family, Lydia Bassue and family, Patricia Peets and family, Shanique Woods, Boschulte and family, Ronald Warner, Agnes Joseph and family, Joyce George and family, Majelina Dehaza and family, Sheila Tatem, Marilyn Chinnery and family and the Connors family; special friends, Georgiana Richards and family Monica Walters and family, Juanita Watley and family, Emelda and Ellen Warner, Roosevelt David and family Janis Martin and family, Roma Jarvis and family, Ertha Milline, Joanna Liburd, Paterica Lewis and family, Juanita Wattley and family, Campbell Rey and family, Rosita Williams and family, Dale Morton and family, Rudolph Ceasar, Eustace Hendrickson and family, Rosalie Bedford and family, Elvis Matthew and family Yvonne Seaton and family, Maria Brown and family, Lynette Gumbs, Leanda George, Beverly Daniel, Laurie Smithen, Mary Ryan, Carmen George, and the Human Services Department’s Meals on Wheels Staff.
A love offering will be received toward the Methodist radio station WTJC.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square, St. Thomas, with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Due to COVID-19 and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Adlene Jenifa Fahie
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Adlene Jenifa Fahie, who transitioned peacefully at her home on June 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Fahie; father, Samuel Webb; and mother, Ursula Webb.
Adlene was survived by her sons, Rogier Fahie and Sheldon Fahie; sisters, Kathleen Duncan, Angela Marcelline, Glenis Thomas and June Arneaud; brothers, Oba Webb, Kelvin Webb, Glenroy Webb, Michael Webb, Patrick Webb, Russel Webb and Keith Hospedales; sisters-in-law, Valerie Webb, Dona Webb, Pauline Webb, Titilayo Webb, Yvonne Hospedales, Gwendolyn Douglas, Vivian Freeman, Floresa Henley, Rhoda Francis and Francena Rawlins; brothers-in-law, Darwin Fahie, Melvin Thomas and Dave Arneaud; daughter-in-law, Nola Charles-Fahie; nieces and nephews, Curt, Clifton, Ronald, Noel, Joel, Sade, Karlene, Vanessa, Kyle, Melissa, Blessed, Joshua, Nicholas, Nikishea, Darren, Danah, Devyrel, Brandon, Cijay, Kevon, Keja, Camille, Karen, Colin, Barion and many more; aunt, Christiana Emmanuel; cousins, Mervyn Webb, Ann Webb, Tatiana Comacho and many more; special nephews, Wade Smith, Lynn Smith and Kenny Mactavious; special friends, Delita Baxter, Tony Prentice, Raphael Blyden, Sandra Frett, Delores, Sylvia Williams, Joan Powell, Pastor Shirley Tonge, Bernice Leerdam, Pastor Velma George, Pastor Courtney George and many others too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, July 9, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Living Word Family Ministries. The viewing will begin 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
