Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Edna Warner on March 13, 2023, at the age of 74, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Warner; her husband, Nathaniel Warner Sr.; sisters, Janie Martin, Roselyn Claxton, and Enid Williams; brother, Robert Carty; granddaughter, Diana George; son-in-law, Moses George; and brother-in-law, Ivan Dickenson.
She is survived by her sons, James and Nathaniel Warner Jr.; honorary sons, David Mead and Cleavon Leader; daughters, Shurla Warner-George, Erma and Camelia Warner; sisters, Josephine Wilkins and Patricia Dickenson; brother, John Rouse; uncle, Joseph Thomas; sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Edmead-Beckles, Debbie Edmead-Edwards, Beverly Edmead-Capelin, Petula Jane Edmead-Johnson, Jaclyn Gumbs-Morris, Donna Fahie-Monsanto, Mary Gumbs-Clark, Veronica Brown; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Dude) Edmeade, Bernal, Floyd, Edward and Paul Edmead, Anthony Claxton; daughter-in-law, Candy Warner; grandson-in-law, Vinny Vitello; grandsons, John Smith Jr., Amari, Mahleem, Nasir and James Warner Jr.; granddaughters, Johanna Smith, Mikayla George, Trecher Vitello, L’niqua, Ny’asia, N’kayla, Janae’, and Jalyssa Warner; great grandsons, Jiovanni Smith and Amir Warner; and a great granddaughter, Leila Teixeira. Also left to mourn are special families, many nieces and nephews at home and abroad including Clifton Dickenson, Vincent Williams, Anthanine Carty, Lorna Warner, Shoran & Dahlia Martin, Cheryl Rouse, Melanie Wilkins, Keithley Warner and great-niece Kadejah Gumbs, just to list a few; cousins, Calvin and Delka Leader, Ersdaille Morris and family, the Rouse and Woodley families, Martin family; friends, Dawn Williams, Marilyn George, Cleone Creque, Tanya Sewer, Rev. Veronica Williams-Gumbs, Blondina Freeman, Edwina Dore, Terry Francis, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Richards, Evelyn Stephen, Solomon Glasford, Bovoni Homes family, Trinity Methodist Church family; many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Trinity Methodist Church. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share special memory, please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.