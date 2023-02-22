We announce the passing of Edris Victoria Baptiste-Daly, who died on Feb. 4, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel A. Daly; sisters, Ena Miller and Edith E. Rogers; sisters-in-law, Beverly Baptiste and Cheryl Eddy; brothers, Wilfred E. Baptiste Sr., Wilston Baptiste, and Wilbert Baptiste; brother-in-law, Glenn Miller; nieces, Diana Salvador, Joycelyn Hodge-Gregory, Lynnette Lindesay, Corinne Lindesay-Petty, Angela Bonitto-Ramsingh, Angela Baptiste, Coleen Bird, Kirsi Rogers, Linda Marie Hodge, Kimberly Baptiste-Carter; adopted niece, Carol Dowe-Wooding; nephews, Wilfred Baptiste, Jr., Avery Baptiste, Dean Baptiste, Lawrence E. Hodge, Jr., Darrell Carty, Kenneth Rogers, Jr., Kevin Rogers, Steve Miller and Bryant Baptiste; great-nieces, Allyson R. Gregory, Aysha R. Gregory, Miss’Ola Tate, Dior Smith, DeAnna Carty, DeMia Carty, LaCoya H. Edinbourough and Janaya Petty; great-nephews, DeShawn R. Leonard, Deosarran (DJ) Ramsingh, DeVante Carty, Demarcus Carty, Jamar Jarvis, Jevon Hodge, Jelani Hodge, Jordan Petty, Jairay Petty, Liston Gumbs, III, Kamoy Gumbs and Adanei Harrigan; several great-great nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, including the Baptiste, Callwood, Farrow, Gumbs, Parrott, Stout, Thomas, and Tomeau families.
Special friends, Aaron Benjamin , Alicia Doute, Enola Fahie, Delita Donovan, Doris Turnbull-Wells, Yvonne Wesselhoft, Sandra Daly, and Edgar Smart.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Christchurch Methodist Church. Musical tributes will be held 9 to 10 a.m. with service to immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.