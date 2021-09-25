It is with heavy hearts packed with pain but also with the strength of the Lord Jesus that the Corbett family announces the transitioning of Edston Patrick Corbett Sr., better known as “James Worthy” (people thought he resembled the great Lakers athlete) and “Cowey,” from this life.
Edston transitioned at the age of 60 on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The family embraces that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord and thank God that by His grace and mercy Edston did not suffer during his transitioning duration.
Edston, the eldest of six children, was born on Jan. 31, 1961, in Plymouth, Montserrat, to Rosanna Ryan and now, the late Alfred Corbett Sr. He spent his early years in Montserrat but later moved to St. Thomas and attended several public schools on the island to include Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, formerly known as Nazareth High School. He was a self-taught tradesman (a master of several trades) and an athlete to be reckoned with. He dominated on the field and on the court.
Likewise, Edston dominated in the construction field and worked at Windward Passage Hotel and Paradise Point Tramway. In 1994, “under the keen eyes of John West and Sepp Gmuender, the tram was built in just six months by local tradesmen.” Edston was on that list. He later became an operating supervisor and worked there for more than 17 years before his injury on the job, which propelled him into retirement. Nevertheless, when he was available and able, Edston would always bless people with his tradesman skills.
Edston was a dedicated family man and he always made sure to keep in touch with his family and loved ones, near and far. He was truly loved and would be truly missed by all.
Edston is survived by his mother, Rosanna Corbett; fiancé, Denise Magras; son, Edston Patrick Corbett Jr.; stepson, Diquan Ward; stepdaughters, Denisha Magras, Marietta Ward, Dianna Frett and Daphine Hodge; stepgrandchildren, Ranisha Frias, Rashawn Frias; brothers, Alfred “Kuchin” Corbett Jr., Terence I. Corbett; sisters, Hillary Corbett-Joseph, Karen Corbett, Carol Corbett-Thomas; brother-in-law, Dadlie Joseph; sisters-in-law, Kisha Corbett, Sharon Corbett; aunts, Elizabeth Browne, Catherine Ryan, Mary Ryan; nephews, Elroy Brown Sr. Aiejah Corbett, Clifton Corum Jr., Alejah Corbett, Junel Charleswell, Jamel Charleswell, Hezekiah Corbett; nieces, Kisha Corum, Akilah Burrows, Kishma Corum, Aiesha Corbett, Charnice Matthias, Aliesha Corbett, Anesha Corbett, Kezia Corbett, Jaysa Thomas; great-nephews, Elroy Brown Jr. Ezekiel Charleswell, Ce’kai Corum, K’Mari Jackson, Kamahli Lewis, Akil Burrow, Aliko Prentice, J’Khari Bolques, J’Khawn Bolques, A’Jahri Leonard, Ah’Zeek Fabian, Cael Corum; great-nieces, Shenelle Jackson, Akayla Burrows, Kemiah Corum, A’Zahra Otto, Melodee Charleswell, Imani Brown, Freyja Brown, Wylloe Brown; cousins, Alvin Gerald, George Gerald, Earl Corbett, Elvis Buffong; and friends too many to mention.
A viewing is today from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Oasis Church of God of Prophecy (Donoe) with the service to follow immediately at 11:30 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
Respectfully, this father and son homegoing service is limited to immediate family and close friends. No more than 100 persons will be allowed in the sanctuary.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
