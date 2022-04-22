With profound sadness, the family of Edward “Ed” Auguste Phillips announces his passing on April 15, 2022. Ed passed away peacefully at home with his wife Eureka by his side.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward A. Phillips Sr. and Lillian Phillips; his brothers, Earle, Eric, and Julian Phillips; and sisters, Helen Haynes and Mavis Phillips.
Ed is survived by his wife, Eureka L. Phillips; his sons, Edward A. Phillips Jr. and Alverne Phillips; his daughters, Ivette Saunders and Michelle Phillips-Amankwah; son-in-law, Dean “Shabundi” Saunders; grandchildren, Craig Hodge and wife Amanda Hodge, Kristen Hodge, Renee Phillips, Alverne Phillips Jr., Kendra Phillips, Jaelyn Phillips, Edward Phillips IV, and Selyna Amankwah; great-grandchildren, Melvin Bailey, Mason Phillips, Mariah Anderson, Jacob Hodge, Karter Hightower, and Kori Hightower; sisters-in-law, Rita Samuel, Ura Gosha, Joan Phillips, Gloria Brathwaite, Harriet Clarke, and Judith Hutton-Lenhardt; brothers-in-law, Leon Lenhardt, Alyson Lloyd, and Randolph Samuel; nieces, Barbara Callwood, Jacqueline Phillips, Carolyn Phillips-Lanclos, Maureen Phillips-Canton, Taetia Phillips-Dorsett, Audris Haynes and Knielle Phillips-Thomas; nephews, Earle Phillips Jr., Tyrone Phillips, Byron Phillips, Aubrey Haynes Jr., Kyle Phillips and Kellan Phillips; and other nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held Sunday, April 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Services will be at the Cathedral Church of All Saints on Monday, April 25, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment immediately follows at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral services are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
