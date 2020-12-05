Edward E. Bramble Sr., of Peter's Rest, St. Croix, died in North Carolina on Dec. 1, 2020, at 95.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Morson Bramble; father, Thomas Bramble; brother, Daniel Bramble; and son, Adolphus Bramble.
Edward was survived by his estranged wife, Margarita Maynard Bramble; and children, Anderson Bramble, Angeline Bramble, Wilma Bramble, Edwin Bramble, Linda Bramble, Edward Bramble Jr., Brenda Bramble, Elvis Bramble, Emmett Bramble, Esdel Bramble and Amorita Bramble.
He was also survived by nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at City of Oaks Funeral Home and Cremations. A viewing is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by a service from 9 to 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.