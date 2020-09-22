Edward E. Dalmida
Edward E. Dalmida died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Glover Amanthis Dalmida; father, Emanuel Alexander Dalmida; and grandson, Corey Dalmida
He was survived by his significant other, Dahlia Rojas Hyndman; son, Lester Dalmida; daughter, Lisa Dalmida Jones; son-in-law, Arthur Eugene Jones; grandchildren, Tyson and Aaron Jones, Chantele Dalmida, Ray Black, Ashmore Hyndman III, Ashani Hyndman, Akino, Amarie, Aniya, Asha, Adahlia, Aria Hyndman, Somaya Lettsome and Amalia and Nikayla Richardson; brothers, Alvin Dalmida Sr. (wife Sonia), Franklin Dalmida (wife Claudette), Cyril Dalmida (wife Charlene), Myron Dalmida (wife Marcia), Carl Dalmida (special friend Altagracia); aunts, Elfreda Wheatley-Jackson, Esmie Wheatley-Stevens, Ida Wheatley, Dr. Valeria Wheatley, Marissa Wheatley; special friends, Mavis Moorhead-Flemming and Roan Flemming, Ruth Vanterpool and Roy Vanterpool, Jimmy James and Headie Henry, Aaron Shelford, and the entire WAPA family, especially the Water Department.
The first viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at Turnbull’s. The service follows at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s. Interment is at VA Crypts in Smith Bay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.