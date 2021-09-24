Edward Fenton
We regret to announce the passing of Edward Fenton on Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 81.
He was born in Montserrat, and moved to the Virgin Islands permanently in 1961. Edward Fenton was a longtime employee of ITT, also known as Vitelco, for 37 years, where he held several management positions, and after retirement did contracting work as an instructor and adviser.
He was an avid tennis player and played the piano for many churches and organizations over the years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ismena Fenton; and father, Lazarus Simeon Fenton, of Montserrat. He is survived by his wife, Ann Fenton; daughter, Yvonne Fenton; son, Benson Fenton; grandchildren, Brent Fenton, Brandon Jackson, Makayla Fenton and Bryce Fenton; brother, Clifford Fenton; sisters-in-law, Adelcia Fenton, Rosetta Phillip and Mary Daley; brother-in-law, James Wade; nephew, Clifford “Jeff” Fenton; and other relatives and friends too numerous to menion.
The first viewing is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory. The second viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines, all protocols will be adhered to.
Norbert Mantor
The family of our beloved Dr. Norbert Mantor is saddened to announce his passing on Sept. 11, 2021. He was born March 20, 1939, on the island of St. Lucia and moved to St. Thomas as an adult after graduating from college. He worked many years as director of laboratory services at Roy Lester Schneider Hospital, where he was loved by all.
He is survived by his loving wife, Justina Mantor; his daughter, Marva Mantor; and her partner, Lavonte D.; his son, Melvin Mantor, and his fiancé Erin Giordano; his stepdaughter, Stacey Edmund; and step granddaughter, Kaelyn.
He is also survived by sisters, Mary Schuster, Jane Samuel, Marie Unice Hubert, Agatha Vital, Fay Fay Griffith and Agnes Hubert; and his brothers, Pius Hubert, and Alban Griffith.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Pearline and Carlton Joseph; his mother-in-law, Magdalen Roudett; and his brother-in-law, Ephrem Roudett; his nieces, Janice Schuster, Matilda Hubert, Tenny Emmanuel, Catherine Samuel, Marlin Samuel Joseph, Lorine Samuel, Debra Samuel and Debbie Charlemgne; his nephews, Camilus Henry, John Hubert, Johnny Hubert, Eddie Emmanuel, Adrian Hubert, Ernie Cherubin, Danny Charlemgne, Dale Charlemgne, David Samuel, Simon Samuel and Earl Samuel, Gary Riley, and Marlon and Chris Riley; special friends, Mona Mingo, Lilia King, Claude Webster, Mr. Quamina, the Modeste family, Patrice Donovan, Irene Acosta, Joyce Correa and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID pandemic and health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn.
