Edward Fenton
We regret to announce the passing of Edward Fenton on Sept. 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ismena Fenton; and father, Lazarus Simeon Fenton, of Montserrat.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Fenton; daughter, Yvonne Fenton; son, Benson Fenton; and grandchildren, Brent Fenton, Brandon Jackson, Makayla Fenton and Bryce Fenton.
He was born in Montserrat and moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands permanently in 1961. Edward Fenton was a longtime employee of ITT, also known as Vitelco, for 37 years. He was an avid tennis player and played the piano for many churches and organizations over the years.
Funeral arrangements are pending and are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory.
