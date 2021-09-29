We regret to announce the passing of Edward Fenton on Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 81.
He was born in Montserrat, and moved to the Virgin Islands permanently in 1961. Edward Fenton was a longtime employee of ITT, also known as Vitelco, for 37 years, where he held several management positions, and after retirement did contracting work as an instructor and adviser.
He was an avid tennis player and played the piano for many churches and organizations over the years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ismena Fenton; and father, Lazarus Simeon Fenton, of Montserrat. He is survived by his wife, Ann Fenton; daughter, Yvonne Fenton; son, Benson Fenton; daughter-in-law, Dr. Christine Lloyd-Fenton; grandchildren, Brent Fenton, Brandon Jackson, Makayla Fenton and Bryce Fenton; brother, Clifford Fenton; sisters-in-law, Adelcia Fenton, Rosetta Phillip and Mary Daley; brother-in-law, James Wade; nephew, Clifford “Jeff” Fenton; and other relatives and friends too numerous to menion.
The first viewing is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory. The second viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines, all protocols will be adhered to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.