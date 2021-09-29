It’s with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Fleming, who died at home Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 88.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Una I. Gumbs-Fleming.
He was survived by his sons, Carl Fleming Sr., Calvin Fleming, Hugo Gumbs, Godfrey Gumbs and Edwin Gumbs Sr.; daughter, Sonia Gumbs; granddaughters, Carlina Fleming, Carlia Fleming, Melisa Fleming, Alexia Thomas, Shakida S. Gumbs, Shanella L. Gumbs Walters, Galea Gumbs; grandsons, Walter Hill-Fleming, Carl Fleming Jr., Jahryl Fleming, Omari Fleming, Elijah Fleming, Dwayne Fleming, Edwin Gumbs Jr., Edward Gumbs Jr., Alfred Benjamin, Gregory Gumbs; great-granddaughters, Amalia Fleming, Journee Una Fleming, Azarria Daniel, De’arra Bryon, Tatianna Fleming, Delicia Dickey, Mya Fleming, Dwaynya Fleming, Alyssa M. Hill-Fleming; great-grandsons, Sha’haille and Sha’mahlie Hill-Fleming, Shakeem Meade Jr., Cecoy and Tecoy Fleming, Stewart Sargeant Jr., D’Ante and D’Vonte Fleming, D’Andre Christopher, Delwin Dickey Jr.; daughters-in-law, Tricia Hazlewood- Fleming, Marjorie B. Gumbs and Lea Gumbs; brothers-in-law, Charles Gumbs (Bro. Vally), Colville Gumbs; nieces-in-law, Claudette Thomas, Ethlyn Gumbs, Gladys Gumbs; grandson-in-law, Eric Walters; special friends, Crispin and Joyce Rogers, Joan George, Francis Lewis, Felix Peters, Erwin Peters, Newton Peters, Margaret Richardson and Tethler Blackman-Mills, Petra Henderson; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, Oct. 1, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church. The viewing is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
