Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Edward Quetel Sr. on Sept. 4, 2020, at the age of 84.
Edward Quetel Sr. was survived by his former wife and caretaker, Shirley Quetel-Hendricks; children, Edward Quetel Jr., Andrea Quetel, Corey Quetel Sr., Colette Quetel-Reed; brother, Edmund Quetel Jr.; sister-in-law, Angela Quetel; nieces, Lynette Quetel, Alena Quetel, Evie Quetel, Jeanette Quetel-Kelsick, Debra Quetel, Tiffany Quetel, Monica Greaux, Mitzi Greaux-Fisackerly, Melissa Aubain; great-nieces, Angelica Kelsick, Jeanine Kelsick, Nicole Kelsick, Kwamesha Roper, McKinsey Quetel, Alisha Quetel, Monique Quetel, Kiana Quetel; nephews, Edmund Quetel III, Michael Clark, Eric Quetel Jr.; great-nephews, Eric Quetel III, Antonio Thigpen Jr., Edmund Quetel IV, Lucas Quetel; great-great-nephew, Samson Quetel; grandchildren, Charisse Quetel, Kori Quetel, Shamika Quetel, Corey Quetel Jr., Se’Koya Quetel, Edward Quetel III, Aaron Kriggr Jr., Taurean Lanquedoc; and great-grandchildren, Christian Bood, Christina Bood, Coby Bood, Kaylin Anderson, Darius Anderson Jr., Madison Fulton, Mason Fulton, Skylar Fulton, Brayden Pye, Jayden Davis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Celestial Chapel with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
